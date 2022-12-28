School board leadership across San Mateo County recently shifted as governing boards honored their annual rotation of board presidents and vice presidents.
In the San Carlos School District, Sarah Cassanego was named president and Ben Kornell Vice President on Dec. 15. Former President Neil Layton remained on the board and was named clerk.
As of Dec. 14, Redwood City School District’s new board President is former Vice President Cecilia Márquez. Janet Lawson is now vice president and Mike Wells is clerk. Former President María Díaz-Slocum retired from the board.
Richard Ginn was promoted from vice president to president of the Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees as of Dec. 14 with Shawneece Stevenson named vice president. Former President Carrie Du Bois remains on the board.
Belmont-Redwood Shore School District’s new president is former Vice President Jim Howard with newly-electeds April Northrup and Jackee Bruno were named vice president and clerk respectively. Samuel Leinbach, former board president, transitioned out of the leadership role but remains on the board.
On Dec. 15, Vice President Shara Watkins was unanimously named president of the San Mateo-Foster City School District Board of Trustees and Ken Chin was named vice president. Newly-elected member Latisa Brooks was named clerk and former President Alison Proctor remained on the board.
San Mateo Union High School held its rotation on Dec. 15 and named Greg Land president, Ligia Andrade Zúñiga vice president and former President Rob Griffin as clerk.
Lisa Mudd is now president of the Burlingame School District Board of Trustees with Elizabeth Kendall replacing her as vice president and Doug Brown named clerk, as of Dec. 13.
Andriana Shea remained president of the San Bruno Park School District Board of Trustees with Jennifer Blonco replacing Henry Sanchez as vice president as he departed from the board. Newly elected member Raymond Giusti was named clerk during the meeting, held Dec. 14.
As of Dec. 15, Dr. Chialin Hsieh was named president of the South San Francisco Unified School District Board of Trustees with Patricia Murray selected as vice president. Former President John Baker left the board while former Vice President Mina Richardson remained and was named clerk.
And in the Millbrae School District, former Vice President Denis Fama was named president and Lynne Ferrario vice president. Maggie Musa was named clerk while Frank Barbaro, the board’s former president, remains on the board.
