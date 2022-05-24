The fatal stabbing of a man at a San Mateo bus stop in the early morning of May 14 has led to the arrest of a Redwood City man, the San Mateo Police Department announced Monday.
Ricardo Bibbs, a 56-year-old transient, has been arrested for the alleged murder of 48-year-old Tedrick Towns at the SamTrans bus stop at 11 W. Hillsdale Blvd. near Barnes & Noble and El Camino Real. Bibbs and Towns knew each other, and the attack was not random. Sometime after 1:40 a.m. May 14, Towns and Bibbs argued at the bus stop, with Bibbs allegedly stabbing Towns with a knife, according to police. Towns was found dead from a stab wound to the upper chest several hours later by a person waiting for a bus at the stop, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. The pair were in San Francisco just before midnight on May 13 and then took SamTrans and got off in San Mateo. According to the DA’s Office, Bibbs allegedly got on the bus at 3:41 a.m. and told the bus driver Towns was urinating blood and did not disclose the alleged knife attack. San Mateo police found Towns at the SamTrans bus stop around 6:48 a.m.
Bibbs was arrested 3:45 p.m. May 16 in Redwood City, where he often stayed, following an investigation. Police identified Bibbs as a suspect after police canvased the area for surveillance cameras and talked with witnesses. According to the San Mateo Police Department, Bibbs is a parolee-at-large, had an outstanding warrant, and had failed to register as a sex offender. Bibbs has a 2020 conviction for stabbing a person at a bus stop and a 2013 conviction for stabbing someone in a vehicle, police said. Bibbs has been charged with homicide, being armed while committing a felony, and assault with a deadly weapon. The DA’s Office said Bibbs already has two strikes against him for a 1986 sexual assault case and a 1993 case for assault with a deadly weapon. Because of his two previous strikes, he is eligible for 25 years to life in prison. Bibbs made his first appearance in court May 23, and he will next appear in court June 1 for entry of plea.
Officer Alison Gilmore, public information officer with the San Mateo Police Department, said the quick identification and arrest of a suspect was due to officers quickly tracking down witnesses and interviewing people.
“There was nothing fancy about our investigation except for the fact our department worked around the clock and put boots on the ground, and we were able to identify and locate a suspect within a matter of days,” Gilmore said.
Gilmore said they could not release any more information about Bibbs or case details because the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the case security footage related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org.
