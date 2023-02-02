Suspensions for defying school rules may become a thing of the past in California public and charter schools.
Legislation introduced Wednesday by state Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, would ban such suspensions while aiming to understand what is causing the children to act out and treating it.
Senate Bill 274 is meant to keep children in school. It would end willful defiance suspensions such as failing to take off a hat or hooded sweatshirt in grades TK through 12.
“The punishment for missing school should not be to miss more school,” Skinner said in a statement. “Students, especially those with behavioral issues, need to be in school where teachers and counselors can help them succeed.”
Oakland and San Francisco unified school districts already ban willful defiance suspensions.
SB 274 builds on legislation previously introduced by Skinner and signed by the governor. Senate Bill 419 banned suspensions for willful defiance permanently through grade five and prohibits them in grades six through eight until 2025. Suspensions for defying school rules have historically affected Black male students, according to Skinner’s office. Skinner’s bill would also end suspensions and expulsions for truancy or tardiness.
