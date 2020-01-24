The dates and times for the 2020-21 Kindergarten Information Tours in the Burlingame Elementary School District are as follows: Franklin, Jan. 29, 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m. and Jan. 31, 10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.; Lincoln, Jan. 29, 1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m.; McKinley, Jan. 29, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m., Jan. 31, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and Feb. 5, 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Roosevelt, Jan. 31, 8:45 a.m.-9:45 a.m.; Washington, Jan. 31, 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m. and Feb. 5, 9 a.m.-9:45 a.m.
Kindergarten students must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2020 for the 2020-21 school year. Transitional Kindergarten is available to students whose fifth birthday is between Sept. 2 and Dec. 2, 2020. Hoover’s dates for its information tours have already passed.
Registration for new students opens Feb 3, and can be accessed on the district website at burlingameschools.org.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
