There has been a lot of consolidation among football leagues in the Central Coast Section over the last several years. Many of the teams in the southern part of the section combined to form the 29-team, four-division Pacific Coast Athletic League. The BVAL has also seen a recent expansion, as well, increasing to 24 teams over three divisions.

That left the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League’s 14 teams and the Peninsula Athletic League’s 18 teams as the only stand-alone public school leagues in the section. With competitive equity issues increasing among the bottom teams in both the SCVAL and PAL, the two teams voted last winter to combine into the largest league in the CCS: a 32-team, five-division behemoth.

