Given the suspension of athletics in the county, the Daily Journal decided to dive into our 20-year archives to bring readers some of our favorite stories from over the years.
MARCH 14, 2007 — Plunked for the third time, College of San Mateo first baseman Michelle Tating lay writhing in pain near home plate, but CSM head coach Nicole Borg emphatically told her assistant there would be no retaliation.
Instead, Borg wanted the Bulldogs’ play to be the ultimate payback.
The second and third times Tating was hit by a pitch loaded the bases for the Bulldogs. And each time CSM came through with a crooked number on the scoreboard during a 6-2 win over visiting Ohlone. Nicole Guttormsen drilled a bases-clearing, three-run triple in the third and drew a run-scoring walk in the fifth. Heather Huddleston added an RBI single in the fifth as well.
“I’m so proud of my team and the class they showed,” Borg said. “They represented the school, their parents and me, very well.”
The win gives CSM the lead in the Coast Conference standings, percentage points ahead of Ohlone.
Ohlone was looking for a score to settle. The Renegades shut out the Bulldogs in their first Coast Conference meeting this season but CSM turned the tables by beating Ohlone 6-1 in the Renegades’ tournament over the weekend. The Renegades have ruled the Coast Conference for years and are not going to give up without a fight.
CSM fought right back. Guttormsen did it all for CSM (9-2 Coast Conference, 18-6 overall). The sophomore pitcher threw a complete game, allowing just two runs while scattering six hits. She also got on base all three times she came to the plate, driving in four runs in the process.
“She’s come so far,” Borg said. “She bought into (the system) last year. Now it’s all coming together. She finally has the confidence she should have had as a high school player.”
CSM didn’t wait long to make the first statement of the game. After Guttormsen set the Renegades down in order to start the game, Chelsea Martin needed only two pitches to give the Bulldogs a 1-0. After taking the first pitch for a called strike one, Martin got into a rise ball around letter high and smoked it over the fence in center field for a leadoff home run, her fourth of the season.
Martin is not an ordinary softball leadoff hitter. Most teams employ a speedy batter that sprays the ball all over the field and uses her speed to get a lot of infield hits.
Martin is a classic No. 3 or cleanup hitter. She has the power to go deep on any pitch and is the type of player pitchers would just as well avoid. It’s hard to avoid Martin at the top of the lineup, however.
“What happens with putting one of your best hitters at leadoff, they have to pitch to her,” Borg said, who first put Martin at the top of the order during the Ohlone tournament over the weekend.
“She’s a very experienced player and a very experienced hitter.”
Martin said the only change she makes as a leadoff hitter is watching a few more pitches to give her teammates a quick update following her at-bats.
Ohlone tied the score in the top of the third, getting its first two hits against Guttormsen. With two outs and a runner at second, Valerie Briones blooped a single over Huddleston’s head at shortstop to drive in the tying run.
It wasn’t tied for long as CSM broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Martin was hit by a pitch and Angela Woerz singled. Following a pop out, Tating was hit by a pitch on a 0-1 count to load the bases, bringing up Guttormsen. She worked the count to 2-2 before lacing a shot into the gap in right-center field, scoring all three runners. Guttormsen was thrown out at third after taking too wide a turn but the damage was done.
CSM increased its lead to 6-1 with two more runs in the fifth. Woerz connected for a two-out single and Jamie Vanover walked. Tating was hit for the third time in as many at-bats on a 3-1 pitch to load the bases. Guttormsen drove in her fourth run of the game with a walk and Huddleston followed with an RBI single of her own.
Ohlone scored a meaningless run in the top of the seventh before Guttormsen ended it by inducing a comebacker and throw to first to end the game.
“This team sticks together,” Borg said. “When one of our girls goes down, we back her up.
“At the end of the day, all that matters is who wins.”
