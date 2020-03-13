Editor,
So things have gone “viral.” All the doubters and critics of a need for a National Health Plan with paid sick leave have to do some fancy dancing to get around the obvious evidence: that states that refused to expand their Medicaid and the party that opposed efforts to create the Affordable Care Act are, in many cases, now in quarantine themselves. My how some things come around to bite you in the ... well you know. Oh let’s not “get political” about such a serious matter they say. Well, unfortunately, bad politics seem to have landed us right in the mud. We need to learn a bit from this. Although my hero Bernie probably won’t be the standard bearer for the Democratic nomination, his talking points, and the manner in which reality has proven him totally correct, will most certainly affect the Democratic platform going forward. That’s a good thing.
Mike Caggiano
San Mateo
