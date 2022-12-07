Editor,
Thank you to councilmembers Lisa Diaz Nash (District 1) and Rob Newsom (District 3) for standing firm that the mayor not be decided until the fifth member is appointed and the full City Council is seated. With the new districts, we have made history with this election. Throughout the night, it was made clear by the city attorney that the city charter allows the City Council to adjust as needed to make a decision on mayor.
