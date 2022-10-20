The Oct. 7 Daily Journal editorial endorsing Sarah Fields over Rob Newsom for City Council, with regard to growth, described Rob Newsom as moderate while noting Sarah Fields “may not seem like a direct representative” of the District 3 community’s concern about growth and that she’ll “balance” the council. I don’t see this as balance, just more of what we have seen over the last four years. Ms. Fields is supported by Rick Bonilla and Kevin Mullin; unfortunately, these politicians have failed to respect their constituents concerns over development.
I support Rob Newsom because he is realistic about the problems rapid development causes suburban cities. The emphasis on rental housing won’t provide renters opportunity for generational wealth, keeping people firmly under the thumb of real estate investors. We need rental housing, but we also need home ownership, however that may look. We need concurrent development of relevant infrastructure, not currently happening.
San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose can support high-rise developments, yet the push is to urbanize small cities. The drumbeat is regional transit, yet, we’re told we should live/work in the same place. Apparently that’s why people should live on the railroad tracks. Livability, mocked by pro-growth advocates, is the essence of a city’s attractiveness to businesses and residents, whether they be renters, homeowners, individuals or families.
Rob Newsom is NOT a no-growth advocate. He is for the kind of growth we need and want in San Mateo. I trust him to provide the leadership we need.
