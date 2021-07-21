Editor,
With regard to the front page story “Gun sales up across county”; (Daily Journal, July 19), may I suggest that a better alternative to putting more guns in our neighborhoods is to continue our prayers for peace and vow to put each day in the hands of a wise and loving God, who is always here to help us come together as one and live each day with honesty, respect, compassion and understanding.
Michael Traynor
Burlingame
