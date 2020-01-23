Editor,
I enjoyed Jim Clifford’s article “Historian of San Mateo’s Filipino community,” in the Jan. 20 edition of the Daily Journal. People from the Philippines have made a very great contribution to the Bay Area. Perhaps I am biased in this regard. I am from a Scottish background but I am married to a Filipino lady and my elder son was born in Catbalogan City in Western Samar, Philippines. My younger son was born here at Stanford Hospital. I have been to the Philippines many times.
I have always found Filipinos to be family-oriented, hard-working, knowledgeable about the value of education, respectful of older people and valuing of religion. I hope and pray that the United States and Philippines will always be able to support each other and love each other.
Clayton Rich
South San Francisco
