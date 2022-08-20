Editor,
Honorable Mayor Awasthi, councilmembers Gehani, Hindi, Froomin and Sullivan.
I want to bring to your attention the recently released police scorecard report for the state of California and, in particular, San Mateo County and Foster City. The results can be summed up by the headlines in the San Francisco Chronicle, (July 14): California has not progressed, “Data on racial profiling in California shows the problem is getting worse.”
Of particular note is San Mateo County’s report and key findings. Based upon population, an African American person in 1,740% more likely to be killed by police as a white person. Foster City report and key findings “disparities in arrests,” an African American person is 240% more likely to be arrested for low level, nonviolent offenses than a white person.
Despite being stopped and searched far more than white people, African American people were less likely to be found carrying contraband ... but more likely to have force used against them. This is embarrassing, shameful and disgusting and, of course, we are better than this.
To that end, I hereby request you to agendize this report for you next regularly scheduled meeting and address this matter with the goal of implementing actions to resolve this disparity here in Foster City.
Thank you for your prompt attention to this alarming and unacceptable situation in our city.
Jim Lawrence
Foster City
The letter writer is a former Foster City councilmember.
