I applaud the Daily Journal for upholding freedom of speech. You have shown the courage to allow op-ed submissions that may be controversial or unpopular, and also to print letters to the editor that lambaste you for doing so. We learn more by listening to people we disagree with, than those whose opinions we share.
Tim Donnelly
Burlingame
