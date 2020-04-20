Editor,
As a debater from the Nueva High School, I have to keep up with politics, even though it tends to ruin my day. Every single day starts with a new and seemingly more ridiculous headline uncovering yet another ridiculous action from a politician. To a certain extent, I’ve become desensitized to this; every time a friend of mine sends me a new headline exposing yet another politician for using prison labor or supporting an outwardly racist policy, my response isn’t one of anger or indignation but rather a dejected, “oh, what now.”
However, I don’t think that is the correct response to have. It’s hard to feel frustration if everything is frustration-inducing, but I believe that frustration is important — change comes from anger, not from resignation. Even if it is exhausting, we shouldn’t be OK with expecting the worst from politics.
Politicians repeatedly doing or saying inexcusable things should not get away with those actions just because it is expected of them. Being ridiculous or offensive is not just a political personality, it’s being ridiculous and offensive. Even though it is difficult to be anything but pessimistic and disheartened, it’s important to hold onto the spark of anger — what we are seeing, even if it is what we are expecting, is not OK, and we should not be OK with it.
Eugenia Xu
San Mateo
I agree with you Eugenia, watching Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats is very frustrating and get ones anger level up. Come November when Republicans take back the House, I see an end to our frustrations. Trump 2020 KAG.
