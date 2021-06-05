Editor,
We have reached an all-time low in customer service. I called my provider (Verizon) to talk to a representative about my bill and after talking to several different recordings telling me to push different numbers for different things until I was finally told, if I want to talk to a real person, they were going to charge me a fee of $7 for that service. I think I’m going to start looking around for change.
Robert A. Nice
Redwood City
