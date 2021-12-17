Editor,
Although I’ve had some of the best times of my life here, it is time for me to say farewell. Leaving the Peninsula will be hard. I’ve met some of the most incredible people, and leaving them behind is going to be just as hard.
There have been unbelievable opportunities for me here, but it has not been easy. Yet, my friends and neighbors kept me rooted with their love and kindness. The sense of community I found here has been life-changing, and living here has been great. I’ve been able to see incredible things, eat excellent food, explore several cities, and live life as a local.
But what I enjoyed the most was serving others. The Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore said that service was a joy. Indeed, I found that joy in San Mateo County. Aside from raising funds for good causes, distributing food for families, advocating for renewable energy, helping voters with language barriers, and advising cities to enact better policies for honeybees. One of the best opportunities I had was serving as the planning commissioner for the city of Burlingame, where through deliberate adjudication, we approved projects that shall increase the housing stock in our region.
Even though it is time to say goodbye, the Peninsula will always be a special place for me. There are many incredible things that I will miss, but hopefully, I will be back someday. Thank you for being everything I imagined and more.
Farewell.
Ray Larios
Burlingame
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.