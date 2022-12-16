Jon Mays

There was a T-shirt circulating two years ago that had the year, 2020, with one star out of five and the phrase, “Very bad, would not recommend.” 

The joke, as you know, was that 2020 was a bad year, an off year, mainly because of COVID, but also derivative of the state of politics. It was thought that if we got through 2020, things would be better. And it did. COVID moved to the endemic stage, and slowly, things started returning back to normal. We were able to reconnect with others in person, start traveling again and doing the things that make us, well, human. 

