Vernon Gregory Atkinson, age 65, passed away at 1:55 P.M. on January 5, 2022. Greg was born at Mills Memorial Hospital in San Mateo, California, to Glenn Vernon Atkinson and Constance Lavon Smith. Greg was one of three sons and two daughters who grew up on a beautiful ranch in Hillsborough California. Greg is survived by his two children, Gregory “Scott” Atkinson and Candice Sue Mateo, and four grandchildren, Joshua Mateo, Jaxon Mateo, Justin Mateo and William Atkinson. Greg is also survived by his siblings Larry Atkinson, Jeff Atkinson, Vickie Montgomery, Carrie Atkinson and stepmother Nancy Atkinson.
Greg attended Aragon High School in San Mateo, California where he starred on the soccer and track teams. Greg grew up riding horses and played the sport of polo professionally, where he achieved a four-goal rating. During his marriage to Jammie Giannotti of Woodside, California, they welcomed two children, Scott and Candy, whom he loved and adored. He was an exceptional carpenter, die hard sports fan for his favorite teams, San Jose Sharks, Golden State Warriors, San Francisco Giants and 49ers. Greg was an excellent rancher, with his beloved dog Duke, his right-hand man, and avid model train collector. He loved to take his family on extravagant vacations and watch his grandnephew, Clayton Biglow, win the NFR bareback riding world championship.
Greg purchased ranch land in Placerville, California 20 years ago and has been building his cattle business ever since, Atkinson Cattle Company. Greg loved to spend time with his family, children, grandchildren and friends. Greg was a very hard-working man with an amazingly giving heart. Greg loved his family and friends dearly; he will be forever missed by all.
Celebration of Greg’s life will be held in early summer.
