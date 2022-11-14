Truly Beloved Father of Grant Mobell, cherished Grandfather of Christina Quinn, Michaela Mobell and Joshua Mobell, generous great grandfather of Aurora, Lily and Scarlett, beloved brother-in-law of Arlene Mobell, treasured uncle of Marcie Rosenberg, Gary Mobell, Debbie Rochford, Steve Grant, Hollis Grant.
Sidney was a huge part of many people’s lives, and touched people all over the world, with 10 World Cruises to his credit, with his infectious smile, and a major positive outlook on life, and its people, with Humor, Kindness and Compassion. Sidney was the original "King of Bling” and go-to Jewelry Designer and Creator of Fine Art Jeweled Pieces that are in Collection at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington DC. Internationally Famous, but Uniquely San Francisco, Sidney designed and created many jewelry pieces to The Stars, Athletes, Major Companies. Sidney Mobell Fine Jewelry was a mainstay in San Francisco for over 30 years, with locations in Downtown San Francisco, and the SF Fairmont Hotel. Sidney was heralded around the world in newspapers, magazines, and television, and even had a Designed/Created Jewel in the movie, "Romancing A Stone". A joyful and innovative artist, Sidney patented jeweled art designs, and created his Signature Piece, the iconic Diamond Hourglass, inspired by his late wife Ronni.
