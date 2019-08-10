James D’Amico

March 24, 1951 - July 29, 2019
James Stephen (Jim) D’Amico passed away at home in Pacifica on July 29, 2019. He was 68 years old. Born March 24, 1951 in San Francisco, California, he was the son of Sabino Joseph D’Amico and Alice (Gamlen) D’Amico, both now deceased. Jim was raised with his siblings Helen, Sara and Dan, and was educated in San Francisco and later in South San Francisco, graduating from South San Francisco High School in 1969.
He attended Skyline College and played on their soccer team. His friends will agree that Jim was a great talker and raconteur. No one forgot Jim once he met them. He cared deeply about the Bay Area and Pacifica in particular. He never considered living anywhere else. The great joys in his adult life were his friends and family, fishing all over the beautiful state of California but especially in the ocean off Pacifica; riding his beloved and sparkling clean Harley Davidson motorcycle; and rooting for the SF Giants and Warriors.
He was also an avid cook and collector. He will be fondly remembered by his sister Helen (Sam) Perry of Dunwoody, Georgia, sister Sara (Tony) Lucero of Martinez, California, and brother Dan (Martha) D’Amico of San Carlos, California. He also leaves brother Ronnie (Connie) D’Amico and sister Judith D’Amico (now deceased). He will be remembered fondly by his nieces and nephews, by numerous D’Amico and Gamlen cousins, extended family and dear friends who will miss his smiling face. He is survived by maternal aunts Elaine (Gamlen) Foster of San Rafael, California and Josephine (Gamlen) Ross of Santa Rosa, California. Arrangements are being handled by The Neptune Society of Northern California Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Everytown for Gun Safety (EverytownResearch.org) or Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America (momsdemandaction.org). We are planning a memorial gathering to celebrate Jim’s life at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.