Charles Francis Penner peacefully passed away on March 4, 2021 at the age of 84 in Burlingame, California, surrounded by his family. He was the devoted husband of Inger, the light of his life, for 62 years. Loving father of Scott (Meg), Mark (Jodie) and Michael (Anna) Penner. “Papa” to his eight grandchildren (Charlie, Will, Matt, Katherine, Thomas, Elle, Ted and John).
“Charlie” or “Chuck” to his friends, he was born in Waltham, Massachusetts to Phyllis and Charles Penner. Charlie grew up in Boston, where he attended Boston College High School, and graduated from Fordham University in New York in 1958. A fine athlete, he attended Fordham on a football scholarship.
Charlie later headed west to California, where he married Inger and began a long career with the Southern Pacific Railroad in San Francisco. Charlie later was an executive with the Southern Pacific Land Company and spent the last few years of his career with the Union Pacific Railroad.
A long-time parishioner of Our Lady of Angels, Charlie met many of his life-long friends in Burlingame, where they raised their families together. A devoted father, he coached basketball and baseball teams and loved camping trips and vacations at Lake Tahoe. Later in life he enjoyed playing golf with his good friends, traveling, and being a beloved grandfather.
The Penners are thankful for their wonderful friends and their kind neighbors on Bernal Avenue, where the family has lived for 60 years.
Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held with a celebration of life to follow later this year.
