Britt Wilcken Williams, beloved husband, father, stepfather, brother, friend, and former Aragon High School head football coach died on August 2, 2021 from congestive heart failure exacerbated by dementia.
Britt was born in San Francisco on August 9, 1940 and raised in Walnut Creek by his parents, Rolfe and Mona Williams who predeceased him. He is the brother of Buz Williams (Lucy) of Foster City and the late Cherie Williams of Scottsdale, Arizona.
Britt was awarded a full athletic scholarship to the University of Southern California, where he lettered in football all four years. During his senior year, Britt was elected team captain for the entire season. In 1961 he was an Honorable Mention All-American. At the team’s awards banquet, Britt received a special recognition from his head coach John McKay. Coach McKay acknowledged that Britt had made it his easiest year of coaching, “All I had to say was ‘Play like your captain.’” Britt was elected to the Skull and Dagger Honor Society and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. Following graduation, he served in the Marines. He earned his teaching credential at the University of California, Berkeley and earned a Master’s Degree in Special Education at Santa Clara University.
In 1968, Britt began teaching at Aragon High School in San Mateo, where as the head football coach, he made significant contributions to the high school experience. He served in the role for 21 seasons before his retirement in 2002. His coaching successes included a record of 156-65-5 and 5 PAL championships. Britt was elected to the San Mateo County Sports Hall of Fame in 2004 and to the Aragon High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009. Mentoring his players extended beyond the field with his genuine concern for the adults they would become. He took great pride in the success of his former players such as Steve Sell. Coach Sell was one of Britt’s assistant coaches before succeeding him as head coach. One of the most significant tributes to Britt’s coaching success is the sentiment of former player/assistant coach, Marlin Brown, who thinks of him as “a great man, mentor, father figure and friend.”
Britt is survived by his wife Virginia Williams of San Mateo, daughter Johanna Williams of Redondo Beach (Fiancé, Gene Williams), grandchildren Halo, Juliette, and Britt, stepdaughter Jessica Redding of Macon, Georgia (Partner, Brian Kleinmeulman), and many extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his former wife, Johanna’s mother, Mary Pedersen Williams and by his son Shay Williams. Although Britt has passed, the memories he left and the impact on all he knew will live on.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell of San Mateo. Interment will be a private graveside observance at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Colma. The family will host A Celebration of Life on Sunday, August 29 at the San Mateo Elks Lodge (229 W. 20th Ave, San Mateo) at 11:00 a.m. As per San Mateo County local health orders masks are required indoors. Please RSVP to BrittWilliamsCelebrationOfLife@gmail.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice or to Mission Hospice & Home Care, 66 Bovet Road, Suite 100, San Mateo CA 94402, www.MissionHospice.org.
