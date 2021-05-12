Sustainable San Mateo County’s Virtual Auction is now live, offering 140 items. It will conclude 8 p.m. Friday, May 14, following SSMC’s 22nd annual Awards Celebration, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Among the items featured at the auction are five getaways, a private elephant seals tour at Año Nuevo, a tour of the county Crime Lab, a paella feast for 30, a sailboat trip for 10 on the Bay, a cruise of the Foster City lagoon with lunch, barbecues by San Mateo firefighters, an outdoor movie screening, a gift basket and membership to Filoli, jewelry, golf, sports memorabilia, a kayaking adventure, many fine wines and restaurants, and even goat yoga. All bids will be made online.
SSMC will honor four local sustainability champions at its Awards Celebration May 14: San Mateo Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla, The HEAL Project of Half Moon Bay, Service by Medallion and former SSMC Board Chair Bryan Chen of San Carlos.
SSMC and the American Institute of Architects’ San Mateo County Chapter will present the Green Building Award to the Sacred Heart Schools, Atherton, William V. Campbell Academic and Arts Center. Peninsula Clean Energy will reveal the winners of its All-Electric Leadership Awards that evening.
Former state senator Jerry Hill and SSMC Board Member Kirsten Keith will emcee the evening program.
Admission to both events is free, but preregistration is required. You can sign up for both at sustainablesanmateo.org/2021Celebration.
