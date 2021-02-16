Crime logo 2

Police arrested three suspects Monday for an armed robbery of a bakery near Redwood City.

The robbery occurred about 5 p.m. at Golden Glaze Bakery, 2780 San Mateo Ave., in an unincorporated area of Redwood City.

Police say an employee of the bakery was approached by a man brandishing a red handgun and demanding money. The suspect took $480 in cash, ran out of the bakery, got into a waiting vehicle that fled the scene on Stanford Avenue.

A short time later, San Mateo County sheriff’s deputies stopped a van matching the description of the getaway vehicle and positively identified the suspect who brandished the handgun.

Officials identified the suspect as Talauati S. Simon, 19, of Redwood City.

Two others in the vehicle were also apprehended: a 17-year-old Redwood City boy, who was in possession of the red handgun, and Isiah Vi, 21, a transient.

Simon and the juvenile were arrested for suspicion of armed robbery and conspiracy. Vi was cited for possession of a controlled substance and was released.

Deputies encourage anyone who has information regarding this incident to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.

