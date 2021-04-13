As vehicles begin to return to the roads, a new study aims to bring attention to danger zones for collisions between cars and cyclists in San Mateo County, particularly concentrated in heavily trafficked areas of Redwood City, Menlo Park and Burlingame.
“A lot of this is about separating people into natural corners in a fist fight,” Mike Kelly, a personal injury attorney with Walkup, Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger, said. “Let’s all take a deep breath and see how we can coexist.”
The study was conducted by the firm in partnership with the San Diego-based data analysis and visualization agency 1Point21. Starting a year ago, the firms began analyzing the last five years of California crash data, focused on determining the most dangerous areas for bike and vehicle collisions in San Mateo County.
Within the study period, 1,275 bicycle-related collisions occurred in the county, resulting in 1,185 cyclist injuries and nine fatalities. The most common reason for the collisions included right-of-way violations, improper turning, unsafe speeds, being on the wrong side of the road or traffic signal and sign violations though Kelly noted police reports often lack details regarding who was at fault.
Areas were given a rating using a Bicycle Collision Risk Index, a weighted score accounting for collision volume and injury severity. As could be expected, larger cities with a greater amount of traffic experience higher collision rates, Kelly said, but what makes an intersection dangerous are a range of issues, including driver attitude.
“We don’t have a problem with invisible bikes. It’s an issue of attention and focus,” Kelly said. “Let’s make people more aware that somebody is here who’s not in a car.”
The most dangerous area in the county according to the study is Ringwood Avenue and Van Buren Road in Menlo Park. The intersection has had eight total crashes with two ending in severe injury.
Interesting to Kelly though is the configuration of the intersection just off Highway 101, a seemingly quiet road with a pedestrian and bike ramp leading over the highway. While some signs indicate the existence of a crosswalk, the area lacks strong warnings of bike activity.
Still, Menlo Park is only second to Redwood City for bicycle crashes and total cyclist injuries though most accidents in either city occur along El Camino Real. According to the study, 226 crashes have occurred with Redwood City on the busy road resulting in 197 injuries. Comparatively, only 86 collisions have been reported in Menlo Park with 76 cyclist injuries.
The next most dangerous areas are along California Drive in Burlingame, Willow Road in Menlo Park and Bay Road in East Palo Alto with between 30 and 40 collisions each, according to the data.
Redwood City, like other Peninsula towns, is currently pursuing a citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan and a Vision Zero Action Plan to address bike safety and collision fatalities. Having conducted the research and developed the report, Kelly said municipalities are being presented with an easily digestible resource.
“Anybody at the top 20 on the list ought to at least look at what this data has to say,” Kelly said. “Do we as the responsible owners and operators of the roadway see anything about the frequency or type of collisions we can address?”
A similar study looking at bicycle collisions in San Francisco was conducted a few years ago and was used by the city to reconfigure some dangerous meeting points for vehicles and bikes, Kelly said. Noting the comparison is not “apples to apples” considering San Francisco’s centralized government, Kelly said the example helps “to get people’s attention that this is a victory.”
But Kelly said the study should also function as a resource for city planning as well as a community service announcement. Some areas are dangerous for cyclists regardless of traffic calming measures because research shows drivers are often looking out for other vehicles that can hurt them instead of pedestrians and those on wheels.
“I look at it as a public service message because we see so many collisions,” Kelly said. “You don’t need to be a traffic engineer to see in conflicts the cyclists lose.”
By informing cyclists of danger zones, they can try to avoid the areas but drivers can also be made more aware, he said.
Kelly also noted the relationship between cars and bikes will be a long one as companies pivot to green alternatives. While cycling once was pushed as the eco-friendly mode of transportations, companies have found a market of people who want to be climate conscious while driving their vehicles too.
“A vast majority of people are still in their cars and I don’t see that changing,” Kelly said. “It’s part of the American love affair with the automobile.”
Visit www.walkuplawoffice.com/2021/03/25/the-most-dangerous-areas-for-bicyclists-in-san-mateo-county/ to learn more about the study conducted by Walkup, Melodia Kelly & Schoenberger.
