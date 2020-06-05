Teens moved to action by the killing of George Floyd led hundreds through the streets of South San Francisco to the steps of the police station, where demonstrators demanded racial justice and reform.
Black Lives Matter protesters peacefully marched Thursday, June 4, with a police escort from City Hall on Grand Avenue past the boarded-up windows of local businesses to the South San Francisco Police Department.
While many speakers called for improved policies and community relations with hopes of avoiding further violence, anger directed toward police suggested some old scars still haven’t healed.
“Derrick Gaines would have been 23” declared a sign raised by one demonstrator, evoking the memory of a 15-year-old black student killed by South San Francisco police during a routine pedestrian stop in 2012.
Officer Joshua Cabillo shot Gaines at a gas station on Westborough and Gellert boulevards after he and another teen were stopped. Cabillo suspected the teen was carrying drugs or possibly a weapon due to his suspicious behavior, according to the District Attorney’s Office in a letter concluding its investigation into Gaines’ death and clearing the officer of wrongdoing.
Gaines was carrying a gun when he was shot by Cabillo, according to the investigation, and an autopsy later showed Gaines had cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine in his blood. The Gaines family later filed a $10 million lawsuit against the city alleging the incident was racially motivated, and a $250,000 settlement was reached in 2018, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Calls of justice for Gaines were periodically shouted from the crowd toward officers, alongside the names of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and others killed by police.
With a synchronized effort to honor the slain, protesters at different times kneeled or lay face down on the pavement with their hands behind their back, in a position similar to the one officers kept Floyd as he died.
In solidarity with the demonstrators, police officers and Mayor Rich Garbarino also kneeled when prompted by chants of “South City, take a knee.” The concessions were received with enthusiastic applause from those gathered.
For his part, Garbarino showed compassion for Floyd’s killing while hoping similar tragedies in the future can be avoided.
“What you are doing today is a step in the right direction. We’re not there yet, in fact I believe we are a long ways off, but we are getting there. And with your perseverance, and what you are doing today by your actions, we will get there,” said Garbarino. No arrests were reported at the rally. A march along Ralston Avenue occurred in Belmont later Thursday afternoon. Similar protests in San Mateo in Redwood City were also largely peaceful.
Jeff Azzopardi, South San Francisco police chief, admired the behavior of both the demonstrators and law enforcement.
“I believe everyone was able to get up and speak their mind in a peaceful way. I could not have been more impressive with the residents of South San Francisco, and the professionalism of my department,” said Azzopardi, who added no vandalism was reported or any incidents requiring intervention.
Many attending the South San Francisco demonstration said they were heartened to see it arranged by local teens. While organizers declined to give their names for attribution in this article, most shared stories of unpleasant encounters with police.
But memories of past clashes with authority were often countered by optimistic visions of the future, which imagined reformed police policy, more representative leadership and greater racial equality. Plenty of calls were made to show up to the voting booth in the fall election.
“The amount of young people here is really great to see,” said Megan, who visited the rally from her home in the East Bay. She declined to give her last name for attribution in this article.
Gustavo Matadamas, a South San Francisco native who since relocated to the East Bay, shared a similar perspective.
“It’s beautiful to see the community come together,” he said.
(650) 344-5200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.