The future of the San Mateo-Foster City School District is coming into focus as officials extend contracts for a number of high ranking administrators and endorse key priorities outlined in a draft five-year strategic plan expected to be adopted this week.
“I feel very comfortable in the direction that we’re going,” Trustee Kenneth Chin said during a meeting on May 26. “I’m happy with the way we are moving forward.”
Trustees voted unanimously to extend a contract with Superintendent Diego Ochoa for another four years and to increase his pay to $290,000 with an annual stipend of $1,500 for holding a master’s degree. The district has more than 11,000 students.
Ochoa joined the district as superintendent in mid-2021, picking up the responsibility of leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic after former Superintendent Joan Rosas retired. Trustees broadly lauded Ochoa for his work since filling the role, with Chen asserting the administrator has done “everything and more” to help stabilize the district and rebuild trust in the community.
Board President Alison Proctor also praised Ochoa’s work with rebuilding trust and said Ochoa embodied the hardworking and dedicated employee he sold himself to be during interviews.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with you. It’s so nice to hear positive feedback from the community, positive feedback from our employees,” Proctor said. “It just makes me feel like our school district is heading in a really great direction and we have you to thank for that.”
Contracts were also extended for David Chambliss, assistant superintendent of Educational Services, and Patrick Gaffney, deputy superintendent and chief business Officer. Chambliss’ $234,519 contract stretches into June 2025 while Gaffney’s $270,000 contract expires May 2026.
Management and confidential employees will also see two 3% salary increases in July 2022 and July 2023, adding more than $778,500 to the district’s budget over the next two years. Another $300,000 of ongoing costs will also be added to the budget following approval of a pay increase for substitute teachers who are now slated to earn between $200 and $250 a day depending on their length and type of assignment.
Trustees also weighed in on a first draft of the district’s Strategic Plan, a guiding document spanning five years that’s meant to outline the ways in which officials and the community would like to see the district grow.
Strategies and actions outlined in the plan are aimed at moving forward three main goals, achievement, equity and wellness for all in the district and were developed with support from about 70 stakeholder groups, Ochoa said. Some actions and goals include developing equity measures for academic development and social emotional learning, bolstering inclusion, safety and empowerment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students and faculty and developing culturally responsive curriculum and practices.
“I know there were a lot of community members and stakeholders that have dedicated a lot of time in getting us here and so I just really continue to be grateful for everyone’s investment in this,” board Vice President Shara Watkins said.
Trustees are expected to formally adopt the district’s Five-Year Strategic Plan when they meet this Thursday. Decisions around additional employee contracts, the district’s future budget and a resolution in support of control will also be considered.
The board will meet in person at 1170 Chess Drive in Foster City at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The meeting will be streamed live on Zoom at https://smfcsd-net.zoom.us/j/86131597378 Zoom ID: 861 3159 7378. Dial (669) 900-9128 to call into the meeting.
