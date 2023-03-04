The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activity League and the California Scottish Rite Foundation are partnering to provide free speech therapy to families who can’t afford it.
“I am so grateful to work with the California Scottish Rite Foundation to really support our children that need the help,” San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. “I’m grateful and so excited.”
The program, called Let’s Talk Speech and Behavior Therapy, is a partnership between the Sheriff’s Activities League and the California Scottish Rite Foundation. The Sheriff’s Activities League strengthens relationships between communities and the Sheriff’s Office and prevents juvenile delinquency through sports and youth programs. The program will be offering speech specialists at the RiteCare Childhood Language Center of San Francisco, with options for virtual help if there are transportation issues. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking into ways to provide more options further south.
Deputies within schools and out in the community will help give referrals to families needing speech or behavioral therapy. The families then contact the speech and behavioral organization for an assessment. Deputies will also help families navigate through the process. The greater the need of the child, the higher on the list they will go, Corpus said. Therapy includes one-on-one help and giving parents strategies and assignments at home for additional support. The program is free to kids in underserved communities and families that cannot afford such services. According to the Scottish Rite Foundation website, the program is part of the more extensive RiteCare speech program and includes clinics, centers and organizations operating or planned across the United States. According to the website, the services are provided at no cost to the children and families served.
Deputies will also seek referrals from faith-based leaders and teachers who believe a family is in need. The Scottish Rite Foundation will initially be the primary financial provider and will be part of a long-term partnership with the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Corpus said the Sheriff’s Activity League is looking at financial options as it figures out how many people will be referred to the program. She hopes to provide more enrichment classes and resources outside the current offerings through the Sheriff’s Activity League moving forward.
Corpus said families often struggle to access resources while going through day-to-day life, especially immigrant families who often fall through the cracks. Some might be on waiting lists, and it can become frustrating for a child who sometimes needs early childhood intervention to help learn and grow.
“Time is of the essence when it comes to the development of children,” Corpus said. “We want the Sheriff’s Office to help in that endeavor through our Sheriff’s Activities League.”
Corpus said she has a family member who has speech difficulties and knows how hard it is to access therapy, especially during COVID. The inspiration came after visiting with families in the North Fair Oaks area and wanting to help families struggling and needing support for their children. She had some initial meetings with the Scottish Rite Foundation, which contracts with organizations to provide speech therapy.
The Sheriff’s Office is also looking into how it can provide closer support in the county’s south end, near North Fair Oaks.
“It will help support our families with children who have difficulties or these challenges, especially around speech or behavior,” Corpus said.
People who want more information can call (650) 257-3400.
