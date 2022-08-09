Sounds taxing — A man’s roommate’s daughter used his personal information for tax purposes on North San Mateo Drive in San Mateo, it was reported 8:17 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
SAN MATEO
Sounds taxing — A man’s roommate’s daughter used his personal information for tax purposes on North San Mateo Drive in San Mateo, it was reported 8:17 p.m. Thursday, July 28.
SAN MATEO
Intoxicated driver. A man in a white Subaru Outback left South Norfolk Street with an opened bottle of alcohol in his hand. He proceeded to drive into multiple cars before heading toward Patricia Avenue, it was reported 8:36 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Arrest. Someone was taken into custody for the possession of narcotics on Hillsdale Boulevard, it was reported 4:04 p.m. Sunday, July 31.
Theft. Someone stole $1,400 worth of alcohol from 42nd Street the previous week, it was reported 6:45 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Residential burglary. A man in a green plaid shirt and blue jeans broke into a storage unit on West Fourth Avenue and stole rifle ammunition, it was reported 10:18 a.m. Saturday, July 30.
REDWOOD CITY
Driving under influence. Someone drove under the influence of alcohol on Woodside Road, it was reported 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Stolen vehicle. Someone reported their dark green Honda van stolen from Marshall Street, it was reported 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Gun shots. Someone reported seeing a group of men shooting a gun on Spring Street, it was reported 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Stolen vehicle. Someone stole a white Jeep Cherokee from Franklin Street, it was reported 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
