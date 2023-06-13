Daily Journal Local Government 2 Generic logo.jpg

Hillsborough, Woodside, Portola Valley and Atherton are leaning heavily on accessory dwelling units to address the state’s affordable housing requirements and has no way of verifying tenants income, according to a report by the San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury issued Monday.

The report also identified issues with the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation process citing jurisdictions don’t have the staff to manage the workload. Subsequent outsourcing has caused the cities to fall behind getting their housing elements certified by the state. Foreman Steve Drace said the civil grand jury looked at how the cities in the county are dealing with housing issues and if it was consistent.

