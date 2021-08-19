A Redwood City man who allegedly broke into the Maple Street Correctional Center in Redwood City Aug. 13 and was arrested by a correctional officer pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors in court Wednesday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Prosecutors said that Moises Dona Robles, 35, claimed to be getting away from a man with a gun and did not know he entered into a county jail but admitted to being under the influence of meth and alcohol. A correctional officer saw Robles sitting in the lobby and thought he was an inmate before recognizing him as a trespasser in street clothes and stopping him.
Video surveillance showed he climbed an exterior and interior fence, climbed up to a second-floor patio and went into the jail through the patio door, prosecutors said. His next court appearance is Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.