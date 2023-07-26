Transforming the 82-year-old post office building in Burlingame into a town square with shops, restaurants and office space is the city’s vision to reinvigorate the site — but the project manager’s focus is retaining its historical character.
Frank Duqette, Green City Construction project manager, said the restoration efforts mean repurposing the things that make the building interesting.
While the space will be for retail or restaurant use, the main entryway will retain its historic charm. The lobby still will have marble-lined walls, antique lobby tables, brass-plated mailboxes and copper-plated service windows. Even the original doors and windows are being restored, he said, and three windows are being converted into doors that lead out into a new patio.
“Working with historic structures is definitely challenging but it is also extremely rewarding,” Duqette said. “For me, there is no feeling as good as restoring these structures from demolition and breathing new life into them.”
During a walk through of the site Monday, July 18, Duqette highlighted what he appreciates about the building — from the terraza floors and cemented decals of eagles around the building to the Spanish-style roof shingles. The team needed to cover and protect those items, some were even removed from the construction site.
The project is on time and Duqette said it is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. The team is working on securing the historic walls to its new foundation and next is reinstalling the roof shingles.
“It is fun to imagine what life was like when these buildings were built, it’s like a time capsule,” Duqette said.
Community Development Director Kevin Gardiner said there are two projects happening simultaneously at 220 Park Road. The second project will construct a six-story building, with five floors of office space built over a ground floor of retail and dining space. In all, the development will be comprised of 152,000 square feet and it will abut the community square planned on an existing surface parking lot. It will also feature two floors of underground parking.
The new building construction is being done by DevCon Construction. Duqette and his team moved the post office site 100 feet so the basement could be built. The post office facilities previously moved to Primrose Road and the property was sold for development, with the caveat the historic art deco-style post office lobby was incorporated into the new building.
“You can clearly see the higher standards for quality work that went into this building and we strive to achieve that same quality with all our restoration projects,” Duqette said.
Developer Sares Regis contributed $2 million for the town square, which was part of the development agreement.
Gardiner said community focus groups and outreach during the pandemic helped the city identify a need for a town square, much like Redwood City’s Courthouse Square.
“The event side will have a big terrace that steps down to the street, which can be used for anybody to come and sit and hang out,” Gardiner said. “We will also most likely have more organized pieces like cornhole, pingpong tables and outdoor furnishings.”
The city’s vision is to create a community hub for people to relax and congregate, he said.
“The sidewalk curb will be flush to the street, it will feel more seamless and it will be a continuation between the street and the square,” Gardiner said.
