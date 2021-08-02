Police in San Mateo are investigating a hit and run collision early Friday evening.
The collision occurred at East Poplar Avenue and North Ellsworth Avenue, according to a police spokesperson.
The eastbound direction of East Poplar Avenue is currently closed due to the investigation.
Police have yet to provide any information about the victim nor the suspect and the suspect vehicle.
