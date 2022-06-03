The Grasshopper Loop Trail at the La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve opens to the public Friday afternoon, with the 1.3-mile loop resulting in a milestone of 250 miles of public trails now available in the Santa Cruz mountains.
The easy-access loop will allow hikers and equestrians year-round access to an area with several ecosystems, including working ranchland with grazing cattle, coastal grassland, oak woodland and redwood forest. The name was given because the trail hops between different, diverse ecosystems in a short distance, and it is home to the Grasshopper Sparrow and grasshoppers.
Several unique species call the preserve and trail home, including the western leatherwood, a rare plant with yellow leaves native to the Bay Area. Meadowlarks and carrier hawks also call the area home.
Grasshopper Loop is part of the larger 250 miles of public trails operated by Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. The special district works to preserve open space by combining land with other public parklands in San Mateo County and other neighboring counties. The 250 trail miles are across 24 publicly accessible open space preserves throughout the greater Santa Cruz Mountains.
“It’s very significant because it brings us to this milestone of 250 miles of trail that Midpen provides to the community during our year of celebrating our 50th anniversary,” Public Affairs Specialist Leigh Ann Gessner said.
The loop is part of the La Honda Creek Preserve, a 6,334-acre area in San Mateo County with 11.7 miles of trail. The Grasshopper Loop was a community priority for the long-term vision for the area.
Midpen completed the trail through Measure AA funds, a 30-year, $300 million general obligation bond voters passed in 2014. The trail was designed and built by Midpen staff and provides conservation grazing. Midpen’s Coastside Protection Area includes the San Mateo County coastside from Montara to the San Mateo Santa Cruz county line.
Midpen was created in 1972 by voters to provide open space land for the public, with the organization slowly building out the 250 miles of trail over the past half-century. In the early days, most efforts were on preserving land, with more focus now on opening preserves to the public through the trail system. Midpen is also aiming to improve the natural landscape through restoration projects and connecting all of its trails.
“It’s been really fun to reflect back on this last half-century and just appreciate it with the community what we have accomplished together,” Gessner said.
The trail is open to dogs on leash except for Aug. 1 through Dec. 15.
Grasshopper Loop Trail will be officially open after 3:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, with parking limited to the preserve’s 22-car lot. Parking may be limited on weekends, with Midpen encouraging the public to also visit on weekdays.
