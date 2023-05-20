Nina Shapirshteyn, of San Mateo County, was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve as a judge in the San Mateo County Superior Court.
Shapirshteyn has been a partner at Alexander Law Group LLP since 2014, where she has held several roles since 2013, including trial attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.