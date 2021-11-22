The San Bruno City Park Pavilion, a white gazebo with classic styling topped by an American flag in San Bruno Park, was recently removed to make way for the new San Bruno recreation and aquatic center currently under construction.
The bulldozed gazebo was a park staple and frequent photo spot. City officials confirmed it will be replaced, with the San Bruno Rotary Club providing a new structure for a nearby location.
“Our club is planning a new and improved pavilion to grace the park for another 50 years,” the club’s website states.
The new gazebo will be placed near the old pool building. It will be purchased from Pennsylvania gazebo builder Amish Country Gazebos, according to the city. An exact design was not provided.
The new Recreation Center is being built to replace the aging swimming pool and Veterans Memorial Recreation Center in the park. Officials broke ground on the new center earlier this year with completion expected in 2023. The 48,000-square-foot building will house a pool, gymnasium, community lounge and indoor walking track among other amenities.
