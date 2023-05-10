A sixth grade Millbrae teacher accused of sexually assaulting 12 students since 1997, faces 22 charges of sexual assault and potential life in prison according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
The teacher, identified as Matthew Garrett, 54, was initially accused of molesting a student between November 2021 and March 2022. However, a police investigation revealed 11 more people, totaling 12 victims, who claim to have been touched inappropriately between 1997 and 2022 as juveniles, the DA’s Office said.
Deputies first responded to Taylor Middle School Friday, Feb. 24, on the report of an alleged sexual assault.
School staff reported to deputies that Garrett was placed on administrative leave in February. According to the district, Millbrae school officials have been cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office as they conducted interviews and gathered further evidence.
“Because of the sensitive nature of these allegations, and to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing investigation, the district complied with a request by law enforcement to not discuss the case publicly until now,” according to a district message to the community from April 20.
Superintendent Debbie French said there are crisis counselors available at schools and that the district is encouraging anyone who may have heard or seen something to contact the Sheriff’s Office, a school principal or the district administration.
“This is a very sad day for our school district. Our deepest sympathies are with the alleged victims and their families,” she said in an email on April 20.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Homing Cheung at (650) 599-1546 or the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
