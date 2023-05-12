The San Mateo County Historical Association will be ringing in the county’s 167th birthday with a free day of entry to the San Mateo County History Museum this Saturday, May 13.
The theme of the third annual “Happy San Mateo County Day” at the history museum, located at 2200 Broadway in Redwood City, will be “Life in San Mateo County in the Aughts: decade of 1900-1909. The event, sponsored by the Redwood City Arts Commission, will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature craft activities and games of the era including the chance to make a teddy bear puppet, an ocean shore railroad train and brownie camera.
The association will also be distributing new children’s activity books titled “Discover San Mateo County in the 1950s.” The book, created by Carmen Blair and Elizabeth Crowley with illustrations by Lois Paul White, takes readers through local history using crossword puzzles, word searches, coloring, word match games and more.
Those unable to attend the free event can register for a free material kit. Kits will be available for the first 100 who register and may take a few days to assemble. Instructions for the kits will be posted online on May 13.
Visit historysmc.org for more information on the San Mateo County Historical Association, “Happy San Mateo County Day” and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.