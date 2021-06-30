The Foster City levee improvement project has completed phase 3 sheet pile installation and grading from the San Mateo Bridge to Anchor Road, marking a significant milestone for the project, according to the city.
With this work done, sheet pile installation and grading on all city-owned and permitted areas are finished which means the city is one step closer to project completion and an upgraded levee wall structure. There is only one area between Baffin Street and Port Royal Park in the Phase 1 area of the project where this type of work remains to be done, according to the city.
“The completion of sheet pile installation represents the team’s hard work and is a great milestone for the project,” Project Manager Paul Nagengast said in a press release. “Despite the sometimes unpredictable nature of construction work on major projects, we are pleased with how the levee improvements project has progressed so far. We understand that the closures and impacts due to the project are a temporary inconvenience to the community and so appreciate your cooperation as we move toward restoring trail access as soon as possible.”
Go to FosterCityLevee.org to learn more. Any construction-related inquiries may be emailed to leveeproject@fostercity.org or can be reported to the project hotline at (800) 213-6320 (calls will typically be returned within 24 hours).
