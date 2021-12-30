This tabbylicious feline is an extra-large hunk of burning love. Big Boy is a 4-year-old neutered male brown tabby with snow white paws and a matching white ascot. He’s suave and flirty for sure, but not in that Carly Simon “You’re so vain” kind of way. Big Boy is playful and adores cardboard boxes … he’s 100% supportive of online shopping so he can always have a box (or three) to create a cozy sleeping nest. Big Boy is FIV positive, so he should be the only cat or be in a household with other FIV positive cats. Looking to add a loving and steadfast cat to your life? Ask for Big Boy ID# A904469. Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Big Boy. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
