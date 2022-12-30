At first it may seem that Chamere the cat comes with a lot of “noes”: no other cats, no other animals, no young children … but wait till you hear about her “yeses”: yes to affection, yes to sweet meows, yes to friendliness, yes to being your new best friend. This 10-year-old spayed female calico isn’t wishy-washy and knows exactly what she likes and does not like. Chamere enjoys gentle petting and brushing of her tricolored fur, chicken, stuffed catnip mice toys and a rambunctious game of stalk the feather wand. She’s also a huge proponent of personal space and appreciates some alone time. Perfect if you are seeking a cat who isn’t too clingy. Are you ready to say “yes” to Chamere? Ask for Chamere ID# A923021. Call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at (650) 340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Chamere. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.
