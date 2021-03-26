Ralston Intermediate School in Belmont and Burlingame Intermediate School earned recognition as California Distinguished Schools by the state Department of Education. Distinguished schools are those which showed progress in closing the achievement gap and improving school performance.
“Although the pandemic has disrupted so much for our students and schools, our school leaders and educators remain committed to supporting student success as evidenced by these local honors,” county Superintendent Nancy Magee said in a prepared statement.
***
Skyline College students Arlette Mendez Joaquin, Divina Moreno and Natalia Chavez Molina earned honorable mentioned in C-Span’s national documentary competition. They will receive $250 for their work on their documentary “The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Epidemic.”
“Despite the educational challenges students faced this year, San Bruno is proud to hear that these local students were selected from among thousands of participants for their creativity, resourcefulness and a strong work ethic,” San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina said in a prepared statement.
***
The San Mateo County Safe Routes to School survey is open for community feedback until Thursday, April 15. The input provided will help local lawmakers shape transportation policy.
Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/21_SRTSEnglish to take the survey. A poster contest has been launched to promote the initiative as well. Email srts@smcoe for more information.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Austin Walsh. You can contact him at (650) 344-5200, ext. 105 or at austin@smdailyjournal.com.
