Editor,
Editor,

Here it is again! Housing at the train station! We are all expected to be delighted that the tens of thousands of new housing units being built along the Peninsula are winners because they are along the train tracks.
Editor,
Here it is again! Housing at the train station! We are all expected to be delighted that the tens of thousands of new housing units being built along the Peninsula are winners because they are along the train tracks.
I have read so many articles saying the same thing, the latest about the new five-story development at Hayward Park station. There are so many more that we have seen pop up all along El Camino/Old County Road in Belmont, San Carlos, San Mateo. If only we could solve all the issues of massive development by having so much of it near the train tracks.
I truly wonder how stupid the public is seen when these repetitive articles are written. I, for one, first question where all the inhabitants of these massive developments are expected to be coming from — do our political officials know something we don’t? Then, I question, why are we not hearing the plans for increased infrastructure of police, fire, teachers, doctors, nurses, health facilities, schools. We are also told to conserve electricity, water and to convert all gas used in our homes to electricity while this massive development goes on and on.
The irony of it all is that I doubt all the people living along the train tracks will use them as transportation, even if the trains had that capacity.
Judy Karlsen
Belmont
