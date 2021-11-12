After having to cancel last year’s in-person celebration, San Mateo County residents and officials gathered at the Golden Gate National Cemetery to honor Veterans Day and the local men and women who have committed their lives to the armed services.
“This means a lot to our veterans and the families and we have a beautiful cemetery so why not celebrate,” Eileen Garcia, vice president of the Avenue of Flags Committee which helps put on the event, said.
For the first time in more than a year, the committee partnered with staff at the Golden Gate National Cemetery to host an in-person. Last year’s event was canceled due to a winter surge of COVID-19 cases which led to thousands of infections, hundreds of deaths and heavy restrictions around gathering in the county.
But with infection rates far lower than they were this time last year, the event reconvened in person. Service members, their families, residents and officials were greeted with music by the Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West and followed by the Bells of Remembrance.
San Bruno Mayor Rico Medina led the Pledge of Allegiance before Eric Renfroe and Katie Lipka of the Masterworks Chorale performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Chaplain Paulinus Iwuji from the San Francisco Veterans Association Health Care System led a prayer.
As tradition, bagpiper Lynne Miller also performed “Green Hills of Tyrol,” “When the Battle’s O’er” and “Amazing Grace.”
“It’s good to gather in person after more than a year, hunkering down, social distancing, wearing masks and sanatizing our hands for the umteenth time,” Cemetery Director Kathy McCall said.
Keynote speaker, Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick McKie of the U.S. Army reserves, spoke to the significance of hosting the event at the Golden Gate National Cemetery, calling it a sacred site for the Bay Area. Since being commissioned by Congress in 1937 it has served as the burial site for thousands of fallen soldiers.
Garcia has volunteered with the committee since 2008, helping organize ceremonies for Memorial Day, Veterans Day and the Wreaths Across America event. She said dozens of volunteers have been working through the summer to bring this year’s event to life.
With multiple events being held across the region, all on the “11th month, the 11th day, at the 11th hour,” she shared appreciation for the numbers of attendees who turned out to represent the community and signal support for troops locally.
“It’s a way that they can still remember and still grieve,” Garcia said. “It’s still hard on the families so it’s good to remember, to keep them close to us.”
Ed Kiryczun, the county’s Veterans Services manager and a Marines veteran, said that while hosting events through video conferencing platforms can be beneficial, in-person ceremonies allow veterans and their families to connect more intimately with each other.
“The ability to be with other veterans, to see other veterans, to be outside on a particularly beautiful day like this — it’s so refreshing compared to what we’ve been doing for the last few years,” Kiryczun said.
The ceremonies can serve as a reminder to the general public of the sacrifices men and women have made, Kiryczun said. Ultimately, he shared hope that the public would feel appreciation for the service members in their communities and those who continue to enlist.
David Canepa, president of the Board of Supervisors, was one of many county officials in attendance. Though the supervisor has no personal military experience, he said he takes great pride in his grandmother who served as a Marine at a time when women did not commonly go through basic training.
Recognizing the trauma military personnel face, Canepa said it’s vital that the public and elected officials routinely consider ways they can support veterans and institutions established as a safety net to those who have served.
“It’s incumbent on us on Veterans Day to make sure we remember them,” Canepa said. “We always have to be there for our veterans and I think what’s important about today is really to make sure we all come together collectively, all of us.”
The public is encouraged to participate in the Wreaths Across America event being held at the cemetery Dec. 18 which calls for volunteers to help place donated wreaths on gravesites. More information and volunteer opportunities can be found by contacting the cemetery office at (650) 589-7737.
To sponsor a wreath, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org and search for Golden Gate National Cemetery. The deadline to sponsor a wreath is Monday, Nov. 29.
