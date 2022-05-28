A sex offender caught trying to meet up with an underage boy has been arrested following a Redwood City police sting operation, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Thomas Hemmenway, 63, of Redwood City, was arrested April 22 for trying to meet up with a 14-year-old boy after messaging online, the DA’s Office said. The boy was actually an undercover police detective posing as a boy.
Officers told Hemmenway he was 14, with Hemmenway still wanting to meet. Law enforcement set up a sting operation at a local Wendy’s, with officers arresting Hemmenway.
He has a 2007 conviction for distribution of child porn and is a registered sex offender, the DA’s Office said.
Hemmenway is charged with meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and possession of child pornography, the DA’s Office said. He appeared in court May 27 and pleaded not guilty. He remains out of custody on $50,000 bail. His next court date is July 6.
