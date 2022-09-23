Hundreds of people are expected at a community walk to show support for mental health Saturday, Oct. 8 at Seal Point Park in San Mateo.
The event will also raise funds for awareness for services for both individuals and families living with mental illness. The walk will have a presenting sponsor — The Michael and Sally Mayer Family Foundation.
Sally Mayer has been a longtime member and supporter of NAMI SMC, the founding affiliate of the entire National Association for Mental Illness. The donation is helping thousands of families and persons affected by mental health conditions every year. Both Sally and Michael have been long time Hillsborough residents and NAMI advocates.
NAMI SMC has been helping people of the county for 48 years and is are using this walk to bring the issues of stigma surrounding mental illness to the forefront. It offers weekly and monthly classes and support groups in both English and Spanish. Every year, NAMIWalks Your Way raises funds for NAMI’s free, top-rated programs, amplifies awareness to eliminate stigma and strengthens the ever-growing mental health community.
To join NAMIWalks Your Way, visit namiwalks.org/sanmateo. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Participants raising at least $100 and registered for the walk receive an event T-shirt. All funds raised support NAMI San Mateo County’s free local mental health programs, resources and services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.