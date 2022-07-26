Gaining weight is always easier than shedding excess pounds. Most people who refuse to exercise or eat a healthy diet to get rid of extra body fat will resort to searching for tips on how to lose weight. Often, they will come across misleading and false information about weight loss. These “fad” diets could sometimes be more harmful than helpful because they deprive people of receiving their actual nutritional needs.
Various methods based on research are available to help an individual achieve their ideal weight in a safe way. These are:
1. Stop the habit of unhealthy snacking
People choose to eat foods that are always available and easy to open. It is best to avoid keeping prepackaged candies, easy-to-heat kinds of pasta, and chips.
Instead, keep healthy snacks at home, at work, and in your car. This way, you will still meet your nutritional needs while avoiding excess salt and sugar. Great snack options include:
• nuts with no added salt or sugar
• prechopped and steamed veggies
• fruits
• low-fat yogurts and milk
But if you find it hard to fight the temptation of eating unhealthy go-to snacks, there are safe and organic weight loss supplements that can help you start your diet. According to Total Shape's Leanbean review, overeating and snacking are avoided if the supplement you are taking helps curb your food cravings.
2. Add more protein to your food
High-protein diets can help reduce appetite by making you feel full. Studies show that people consuming high-protein diets eat more than 400 calories daily. High-protein diets boost the body’s metabolism up to 80 to 100 calories daily. When the body digests and metabolizes the protein you consume, your body burns the calories. Protein provides the nutrients your body needs when you are undergoing weight loss. That’s why you feel more energetic even when you are reducing weight if you are on a high-protein diet.
The Keto diet is an ideal example of a high-protein diet effective in burning fat. However, sometimes the food you consume lacks the adequate amount of protein your body needs while undergoing a weight loss diet. There are powder forms of protein available to supplement your protein deficiency. There are well-known health and fitness sites like Total Shape that offer a list of the best protein powders that are Keto-friendly which you can add to your daily consumption.
3. Reduce your sugar consumption
Too much sugar in your diet causes most of the world’s deadliest diseases like diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. You may not be aware that large amounts of sugar are in several processed foods. Sugar also has different names making it hard to detect on the ingredients list. The safest thing to do is reduce sugar intake to improve your diet.
4. Consume probiotics
Taking Probiotics is an efficient way to lose weight naturally. It offers several health benefits like enhanced heart health, digestion, and weight reduction. The most efficient probiotic bacteria that help reduce weight is Lactobacillus gasseri.
Research shows that overweight and obese people possess another variant of stomach bacteria than people with regular weight. Probiotics help normalize their digestive system by regulating the growth of healthy stomach bacteria. It also prevents the absorption of fat while reducing swelling and appetite.
5. Go vegan!
You may want to turn vegan and consume more vegetables and fruits. These foods are your partners in weight loss. They have high volumes of water, fiber, and nutrients with very low energy density. You can consume large servings of these foods without worrying about consuming too many calories. According to studies, people consuming more of these foods are more likely to weigh less.
The problem with shifting from an all-meat diet to a pure vegan diet is that the body gets shocked by the sudden adjustment. It tends to lose some of the vital nutrients it used to have. To augment the nutritional deficiencies, you will need to take additional supplements if you decide to become vegan.
6. Do some resistance exercises
Losing weight will cause a reduction in muscle mass. Once your body loses muscle, it will begin to burn fewer calories. To prevent losing muscle mass, incorporate some resistance exercises into your health regimen. It will help you maintain a healthy appearance and you feel much better.
7. Do intermittent fasting
Intermittent fasting is confirmed to help you reduce weight without being deprived of eating. You create an eating pattern where you alternate periods of eating and fasting. There are several ways to do it. The eat-stop-eat method and the 5:2 and 16:8 diet are popular methods.
These methods curb your overall calorie intake without having to deliberately limit yourself from consuming calories during periods when you can eat. It results in weight loss plus health benefits.
8. Drink more water
Drinking more water helps in weight reduction by increasing the calories burned by your body. It is proven that the number of calories your body burns rises by 24 to 30% in 60 minutes after drinking half a liter of water. The elderly must drink more water to decrease their calorie consumption. Water is also a healthier substitute for drinks with high sugar and calorie content.
Tipping the scales!
To make your weight loss journey a total success, it is not enough to just eat the right food and do some exercise. You do have to make some lifestyle changes like changing the way you eat, reducing the amount, changing your food preferences, and adding some supplements to augment your diet. With the scales now tipped in your favor, you will have a healthier body, more confidence, and an overall healthful disposition.
