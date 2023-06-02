Hemp flowers are phytocannabinoid-dense parts of the hemp plant valued for their therapeutic properties. They are jam-packed with cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabigerol (CBG), as well as terpenes responsible for their unique aroma and flavor. Hemp flowers are not the same, so it is important to differentiate between different types. For example, CBD flowers popular in the wellness field contain less than 0.2% of THC, so they have non-intoxicating and non-psychoactive properties. In this article, we spill the beans on how CBD flowers are produced and what benefits they have.
What Are CBD Flowers?
The first question you probably have about these flowers is where they come from. All industrial hemp (Cannabis Sativa L.) varieties contain CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids, but CBD flowers come from varieties with very low to non-detectable concentrations of THC. Industrial hemp grown in the northern hemisphere is usually the main source of CBD flowers. Research also shows that CBD content in flowers may depend on the following factors:
- Hemp variety
- Cultivation conditions
- The amount of resin retained by the seed coat
Hemp flowers are usually harvested when cannabinoids, particularly CBD, are at their maximum concentrations. In the USA, flower samples are usually tested about two weeks before the harvest date to ensure that THC concentrations do not exceed 0.3%.
CBD flowers have a distinct appearance. They are usually green with purple hues (depending on the variety). They also smell and look like regular cannabis, so you must be careful and check the product labeling before smoking them, particularly if you want to avoid THC’s psychoactive properties. Another method of telling CBD flowers and cannabis flowers apart is commissioning a lab test, but this option is costly.
How to Consume CBD Flowers?
Smoking CBD is the most popular consumption method. It allows CBD to get straight to the lungs and then to the blood system, which means you get almost immediate effects. Smoking CBD flowers is not addictive compared to nicotine, but it is not recommended for people with respiratory diseases.
Vaping is another method of enjoying the benefits of CBD flowers. Unlike burning, it helps preserve flavonoids and terpenes responsible for the plant’s unique smell and taste. Finally, you can add CBD flowers as edibles to any dish. However, make sure you cook them before eating because it helps bring out the best CBD qualities and improve the taste.
Therapeutic Effects of CBD Flowers
CBD flowers are loaded with health-boosting components that help address numerous health concerns. The best thing about these plant components is that their effect is backed by science. Convincing evidence has been obtained showing the therapeutic effects of CBD, which makes CBD flowers a desirable treatment for people suffering from different conditions.
Neurogenerative Diseases
CBD was found to have to positively affect symptoms of diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, which are characterized by the progressive deterioration of cognitive function. It has been found that CBD may be involved in improving memory, mood, energy levels, and weight of people diagnosed with the stated diseases. However, scientists warn that research is inconclusive and that CBD should be a supportive therapy rather than a first-line treatment.
Stress and Anxiety
CBD flowers are also great for melting stress away. They relax the muscles and stop the hamster wheel between your ears so you feel at ease with yourself and the world. This is a particularly valuable property for people who struggle with social anxiety, work-related stress, or challenging life circumstances that take a toll on their mental well-being. All this to say, you will want to keep these small-but-mighty flowers on hand during times of tension.
Sleep Problems
If falling asleep is a recurring problem for you, you may want to try using CBD flowers as a remedy. CVD interacts with the receptors that regular sleep, so you not only drift off quickly but do not wake up during the night. As a result, you wake up full of energy and feel refreshed and rejuvenated. However, keep in mind that it’s not a one-and-done type of deal: for achieving therapeutic effects, it’s best to incorporate CBD flowers into your daily routine. In this way, you will notice gradual but visible changes in sleep quality over time.
Chronic Pain
CBD is known for its analgesic properties, so it’s a popular natural remedy against pain of different etiology. You may benefit from CBD flowers if you have the following:
- Fibromyalgia
- Arthritis pain
- Pain from sports injuries
- Neuropathic pain
- Inflammatory pain
In other words, whether you suffer from post-workout muscle pain or pain caused by various diseases and conditions, CBD flowers may help you achieve the much-desired relief. If you cannot take strong painkillers for medical reasons or avoid them because of side effects, CBD flowers are an appealing natural alternative for you.
Appetite
People undergoing chemotherapy or having various conditions affecting appetitive may also benefit from CBD flowers. CBD positively affects the human endocannabinoid system, which, among other things, regulates hunger. In this way, it can boost appetite. A secret appetite-supporting hack is to smoke CBD before a meal. Try this method in the following cases:
- You undergo chemo and cannot stand the look and smell of food
- You feel nauseous because of medications
- You lose weight because of stress
Epilepsy
Research shows that one-third of epilepsy patients suffer from seizures even when they take anti-seizure medications. In such cases, taking additional substances such as CBD may be a great way of reducing the intensity and frequency of seizures and improving the quality of life. The fact that CBD is the major component of an FDA-approved anti-seizure drug called Epidiolex shows that cannabidiol is a safe and well-tested component. This drug is prescribed to people with epilepsy to treat seizures caused by some epilepsy forms. However, if you don’t have the prescription, consuming CBD flowers may help achieve similar effects or support your doctor-approved treatment.
Addiction
CBD can also be useful for decreasing the cravings in people with opioid addiction and reducing other symptoms associated with this condition. CBD flowers may help reduce anxiety and cortisol levels, help with pain and insomnia, and improve overall mental well-being. Given the burden of opioid addiction on physical and mental health, even small help like a CBD joint may support a person on their recovery journey.
Where to Find CBD Flowers and How to Choose the Best Ones?
Purchasing cannabis products online is not difficult. Discover great CBD flowers https://askgrowers.com/cbd/flower to understand the items available on the market better. When shopping for CBD flowers, follow these simple rules:
- Read the labeling to learn about CBD percentage and manufacturing details
- Choose CBD flowers from reliable manufacturers
- Read customer reviews
- Check lab test results
- Choose CBD flowers harvested as recently as possible
- If you visit a physical shop, pay attention to the appearance and aroma – the better the flowers look and the stronger they smell, the better effect they will have
- Do not confuse CBD flowers with cannabis flowers containing THC
Summing Up
From stress and pain management to seizure control, there are many reasons to mix CBD flowers into your wellness routine. Loaded with cannabidiol and terpenes, these plant components are versatile and can be consumed in different ways, from smoking to eating. CBD flowers will not disappoint you if you are looking for a safe and effective natural remedy to help you with specific health concerns.
This post was created by Lana Braslavska, an AskGrowers writer who reports on the best new launches in the cannabis market. She also enjoys diving into the science behind creating working cannabis products and keeps up with the latest trends in the marijuana wellness community. Lana knows that details are crucial, so she carefully conducts her research before sharing the most reliable knowledge with our readers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.