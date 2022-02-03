Peninsula Ballet Theatre Opens New Season with a Sure Bet
Musical Theatre returns to the historic Fox Theatre in Redwood City with the ever-favorite and Broadway Tony Award-winning musical, Guys and Dolls for three performances just in time for Valentine’s Day: Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12.
With direction and high-spirited choreography by Broadway veteran Gary Fergusson, this brand-new production features some of the best-known singers and actors in the Bay Area, joining the professional dancers from Peninsula Ballet Theatre.
Frank Loesser’s Tony Award-winning Guys and Dolls is a beloved musical comedy from 1950, and one of the most often revived shows in London’s West End and on Broadway. Described as the most perfect musical, Loesser’s brassy, immortal score is packed with marquee songs and big dance numbers including “Luck Be a Lady Tonight,” “If I Were a Bell” and “I’ve Never Been in Love Before.” The reverence for the musical score was cemented in the 1955 film adaptation starring Marlon Brando, Jean Simmons, Frank Sinatra and Vivian Blaine.
Guys and Dolls is being produced by Peninsula Ballet Theatre as part of its transition to include all dance art in their productions. “Although known as an organization that brings exceptional ballet productions to our audiences, our experiment adding Hip-Hop interpretations of ballet classics proved to be highly successful and attracts an entirely new audience to live performing arts. When we learned that the Fox Theatre no longer had a producer of musicals, we knew that we could fill that void” said Christine Leslie Executive Director and CEO.
“Guys and Dolls is the perfect vehicle to blend our dancers with seasoned actors and singers that are already familiar to those who love musical theater.”
This comic, madcap story about a group of gamblers and the women who loved them is the perfect antidote as we come out of two years of living with a pandemic. Chock full of song, dance and showgirls galore all set in New York Times Square, jazzy Havana and other spots, the audience is sure to leave the Fox Theatre with a new spring in their step.
Making their Peninsula Ballet Theatre debuts, the company welcomes Bay Area director and choreographer Gary Fergusson, music director Adam Green, and veteran actors Laura Park and Zaya Kolia. Bring your guy or doll to this great show for Valentine’s Day weekend. The Fox Theatre has easy access and parking, and the show is a Peninsula crowd pleaser and fun for all!
Peninsula Ballet Theatre will conclude the company’s 54th anniversary season with one of the most charming and captivating fairy tales of all time, Cinderella. A beautiful production featuring new choreography by Artistic Director Gregory Amato. PBT’s Cinderella is a treat for the whole family. The timeless story transcends cultures and eras, and the magical spirit of the glass slipper to transform fortune, is something we all need more of these days.
Commenting about his new Cinderella, Amato said: “I always come back to Prokofiev’s incredible ballet music for this classic fairy tale. The haunting undertones of yearning, the melodious themes of love and the brilliance of his comedic genius are in evidence throughout. I look forward to sharing this new interpretation for Bay Area ballet lovers.”
New to this production is the incorporation of hip-hop dance in the famous Garden Waltz as the clock strikes midnight at the Royal Ball. Virtuoso hip-hop artist Stuck Sanders is the “Keeper of Time” along with a high-voltage ensemble as the “Clock Dwarves.”
The interplay between dynamic classical ballet movement and hip-hop’s edgy, kinetic style brings a new look and feel to Peninsula Ballet Theatre’s Cinderella production.
PBT continues to work every day to make these performances accessible to the community. Continuing its long tradition as the artistic and cultural hub of San Mateo County, PBT feels a moral and artistic obligation to dazzle audiences while respecting current public health restrictions. PBT and the historic Fox Theatre have worked tirelessly to make the 2022 season safe for audiences and performers. To help protect the health of patrons and artists, PBT is following all COVID-19 requirements, recommendations and guidelines in effect on the date of the performance.
• Proof of full vaccination and boosters required for all patrons over 12.
• Negative tests are not acceptable.
• Masks required for everyone over the age of 3 inside the Fox Theatre.
For 54 years, Peninsula Ballet Theatre has inspired passion and created joy through live classical based dance productions thanks to the collaboration of dedicated artists, artisans and supporters. The Company works in tandem with it’s dance school, to spread the love of dance into the community. The Peninsula Ballet Theatre Conservatory’s mission is to provide the highest quality dance training to students of all ages and abilities; to enhance self-confidence, poise and positive work ethic while maintaining a healthy, fun atmosphere. Dance is not only a wonderful artistic outlet and great exercise, but there is a sense of camaraderie and empowerment that comes from choreographed movement. Classes focus on a well rounded technique so that each dancer can be the best they can be, whilst seeking to foster a community of inclusivity. The organization seeks to nurture the love of dance through a strong discipline based in classical ballet technique.
PBT is the Bay Area’s second oldest professional ballet company in continuous operation. If you are interested in supporting the community of dedicated PBT dance professionals, order tickets today or sign up for classes.
Guys and Dolls
Friday February 11 at 7 p.m.
Saturday February 12
at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Cinderella
Friday March 11 at 7 p.m.
Saturday March 12 at 2 p.m.
& 7 p.m.
Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway, Redwood City
