Do you want to get familiar with project-based learning benefits? Are you willing to know about the project-based approach, examples and resources? Eager to engage yourself in real-world and meaningful projects? If yes, this is the right article for you.
Project Based Learning (PBL) is an instructional approach to learning that has been designed for students to make capable enough to face real-world problems using their knowledge and skill. The students are provided with projects that have:
● Real challenges
● Problems
● Techniques to solve them
There are three different components of PBL, they are:
● Essential Project Design Element
● Project-Based Teaching Practices
● Student Learning Goals
Teachers and professors play an equally important role in PBL, as they coach or guide students to solve real-life problems. They teach students simple yet effective tools and techniques and much more.
While doing this PBL teaching students are guided properly to search and solve the process. It builds an ability in different students to gain the central concept, knowledge of products and their basic ideas and much more.
What is the Importance of Project-Based Learning?
Let’s get familiar with some of the benefits of Project Based Learning:
1. Engage Student’s Mind
PBL works in such a way as to provide students with a learning method that is not only limited to books. Rather it focuses to enable students to deal with a real-world problem that exists and an effective way to solve them.
The problems not only deal with individual but communities and students in aggregate. Moreover, its realistic nature engages students. Learning is more fun as there are many real-life based problems when it comes to project-based learning.
They can simply generate ideas, notice the key points and make the best possible result.
2. Learning with Creativity and Use of Technologies
In project-based education, learning is done using different and latest technologies. This way they will be up to date to use all the technologies of today’s era. It builds a habit among students to use tools to carry out different research.
Students collaborate to perform different research. This way of learning tends to increase creativity among the students. Not only this but in PBL students tend to create different products and make their presentations.
3. Development of Communication Skills
PBL encourages students to perform work collaboratively while working in a team. Working in a team builds your leadership and communication skill. Not only that, you will learn better to listen and share your viewpoint with other and hears others' opinion as well.
"Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships."
In project-based education, students are provided with different opportunities to do public spelling, written skills development and effective communication process.
Hence, PBL enables students to develop their communication skills to a top-notch level.
4. Project Management
Project-based learning in the classroom develops the ability of students to carry out different projects. Sometimes they need to do research along and build a long project. Whereas sometimes they need to do the projects collaboratively with other different team members.
Whether they do any of these projects alone or with a team, they develop project management skills. This will later help them to carry out, lead and effectively manage any project in the future.
The student will learn the right way to manage their projects and assignments effectively.
5. Perseverance
One of the most important benefits of using project-based learning is that you grow an ability to manage different problems that come your way.
When you have an analytical skill, you learn to make an understanding the way to deal with issues that comes your way.
There are plenty of benefits, to make it simple, we just listed down the 5 most important ones!
Resources of Project-Based Learning in The Classroom
Are you ready to use PBL in your classroom? If yes, try using some of these resources to help you get started on the right track.
1. GlobalSchoolNet
GlobalSchoolNet provides its students with both the knowledge of education as well as technology. They aim to provide youths with full participation for their productive side to bring compassionate citizens into the global economy.
It enables you to participate with youths and educators worldwide to learn projects that develop science, math, literacy, communication skill, civil responsibility and collaboration, encourage workforce preparedness, and create multicultural understanding.
2. New Tech Network
New Tech Network is driven to provide students with amazing teaching and learning processes across the world. It works closely with around 200 districts and schools. It is used by 59,495 students across the world.
Moreover, it has:
● 94% Graduate High School
● 42% Grown in Critical Thinking Skills
● 83% Persist in College
They share a perfect vision for students to carry out their projects in a smooth way.
3. High Tech High
High Tech High provides students with Project Based Learning. Moreover, it has 7 different successful projects for teachers that can be used in their respective classrooms.
It even enables students to show their projects to parents and friends without any hassle. You can share both your videos and projects. Show the community people the right way to learn about things.
4. PBL Lab
PBL Lab is one of the best resources for you if you want to innovate your research by engaging all graduate and undergraduate students. It was launched in 1993 in the department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Stanford University.
It aims to develop continuously through:
● Test, deploy, and assess
● Working and learning process
● Amazing working spaces
● Collaborative working environment
● Cross-disciplinary
● Technologies to collaborate and much more.
Project-Based Learning Examples
Some of the best examples of PBL are mentioned below:
● One-to-One Computing Projects: In this kind of project, students are provided with each computer to use for a certain duration of time during the project.
● Collaborative Classroom Projects: This classroom project encourages students to work together after getting divided into different groups or for completing a certain task or solving a problem.
● Arts Projects: This project is an excellent way to engage students in the field of art. It encourages students to explore different creative sides in order to completely express them.
● Technology Projects: This project helps students to understand the use of the latest technology trends. After that, it is easier for them to use it without much hassle.
● Field Trips: This way students learn new things as well as enjoy the whole teaching-learning process. It allows studying things about real world.
Wrapping Up:
Project Based Learning is really effective for those who want to learn actively by getting engaged in real-world affairs. It enables students to learn about different subject matter by working collaboratively in order to solve all the open-ended problems.
In this article, we have included the benefits of using Project Based Learning along with its resources and project-based learning examples.
If you have any other key points or suggestions, feel free to share them with us in the comments section below.
We would like to wish best wishes to every student reading this article to have an amazing project-based education journey.
